We are not here to win the World Cup, will try to upset 'favourites' India: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes India are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup title this year and his team will look to stage an upset when they take on the Men in Blue in their next Super 12 clash on Wednesday (November 02). Both Bangladesh and India have enjoyed great form in the tournament so far with two wins each in their first three matches.

However, Shakib believes Bangladesh are not one of the major contenders to win the T20 World Cup title this year. The star all-rounder said they are far from favourites but will aim to beat India and cause an upset in Group 2.

Bangladesh were thrashed by South Africa in their opener but bounced back to win their next two games against Netherlands and Zimbabwe to remain in the fray for a spot in the semi-finals.

"Well, as I said earlier in one of the Bangla question, India is one of the favourites. They came here to win the World Cup. We are not favourite and we didn’t come here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation. If we win against India, it will be called an upset and we will try to play our best cricket and try to make an upset," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma-led India to reach T20 World Cup 2022 final

Bangladesh and India have so far played 11 T20Is against each other with India managing 10 wins. However, the two sides haven't met in the last three years which makes the upcoming clash an interesting one. Both teams will be looking to give their all in trying to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals.

Also Read: Chetan Sharma opines on Rohit, Kohli's future for 2024 T20 WC, reveals where they went wrong with Bumrah

While Bangladesh will look to continue their winning streak after a thrilling last-ball win against Zimbabwe in their last game, India will be aiming to bounce back from their five-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday. India's batting disappointed against a quality Proteas pace attack as they suffered their first defeat in the tournament.

The two teams will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. While there are chances of light showers in the morning, the weather is likely to be clear by the time the game gets underway in the evening.