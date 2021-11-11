T20 WC, AUS vs PAK live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan second semi-final?

After a riveting first semi-final between England and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, the action will now move to the second semi-final fixture which will see Aaron Finch-led Australia take on Babar Azam's Pakistan. The winner of the clash will meet New Zealand in the tournament-finale, on November 14, in Dubai.

Both sides impressed in the group stages. While Australia was placed in Pool A, the Men in Green topped Pool B to enter the last four. Pakistan remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament with five back-to-back wins whereas Finch & Co. were demolished by England but beat South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to book a place in the semi-finals.

Current form will favour Pakistan but toss will play a huge role in the second semi-final. Both sides will be eager to bowl first, with chasing sides winning aplenty at the venue, and make early inroads to put pressure on the opposition. The bowlers might determine the fate of the contest. Who will join NZ in the final? Will it be Pakistan or Australia?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan taking place?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia vs Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports