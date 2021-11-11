VIRAL! Jimmy Neesham refrains from celebrating NZ's thrilling semi-final win over England in T20 WC

Jimmy Neesham has been an internet sensation along with being a regular in New Zealand's limited-overs setup. The left-hander is a useful bowling option for Kane Williamson whereas can hit the ball really hard with the long handle. On Wednesday evening (November 10), Neesham produced a brilliant batting performance as he took Williamson-led Kiwis to their maiden T20 World Cup final with a 11-ball 27 in the first semi-final versus England, at Abu Dhabi.

Coming out to bat with the Black Caps needing 60 in less than five overs, Neesham hit the ground running from ball one and took on Chris Jordan in the death overs to swing the momentum in NZ's favour. The left-hander's innings comprised three sixes and a solitary four, at a strike rate of 245.45, before Daryl Mitchell's 47-ball 72* guided the 2016 semi-finalists to the 2021 edition's finale.

After the match, Neesham -- who is regarded as the 'cool guy' on Twitter -- remained calm and collected and didn't have any reaction post NZ's thrilling win in the penultimate over. His image of sitting on the chair in the dugout has gone viral. He continued to remain seated for long after the Black Caps' win. Here's the viral picture:

As his image went viral, Neesham also joined in and wrote "Job finished? I don't think so."

For the unversed, Neesham was involved in NZ's dramatic 2019 ODI World Cup final loss versus England, at Lord's. Hence, after facing such a shocking defeat, he looked eager to stand tall and take his side to the T20 WC 2021 finale on Wednesday evening, versus the same opposition. He knows the job isn't done yet and will be desperate to contribute for the Black Caps in the summit clash, on November 14, where they will face either Pakistan or Australia.

Talking about the England-NZ semi-final, Eoin Morgan & Co. were asked to bat first and posted a competitive 166-4. Though England were on top for most part of NZ's run-chase, Neesham's fireworks and Mitchell's calm presence took Williamson & Co. over the finish line.