Left out of T20 WC squad, Ross Taylor all praise for New Zealand on reaching maiden final

Senior New Zealand batter Ross Taylor expressed elation as the Kiwis defeated England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Daryl Mitchell`s superb unbeaten fifty fired New Zealand into their first-ever ICC men`s T20 World Cup final following a thrilling win over England on Wednesday. Taylor, who was left out of the New Zealand T20 World Cup squad, also praised Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham for their gusty knocks. "What a win @BLACKCAPS. Well batted @dazmitchell47 and @JimmyNeesh," Taylor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mitchell said the Kiwis will give "everything" they`ve got to win their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday. "Look, we`re a bunch of Kiwis. There`s only 5 million of us, so we`re obviously very proud to be representing our country. Yeah, obviously we`ve had some success in the last few years," said Mitchell in the press conference as per ICC. "But we`re going to enjoy the win tonight, make sure that obviously, we celebrate that, but then we move on pretty quickly. We know that we have a final on Sunday, and whoever we`re taking on should be good fun.

"We`ll give it everything we`ve got, but at the end of the day there`s certain things you can`t control, so we`ll see what happens," he added. Chasing 167, New Zealand were on the back foot when key duo Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of the reply. But the ship was steadied by Mitchell and Devon Conway, who added 82 for the third wicket before Neesham whacked 27 from 11 to turn the tide in his side`s favour.