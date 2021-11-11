AUS vs PAK, T20 WC 2021, SF 2 prediction: Who will win today's match between Australia and Pakistan?

Australia and Pakistan will square off with each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition on Thursday evening (November 11), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the clash will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, who beat England in the first semi-final and entered their maiden final.

Talking about Australia, they are coming into the last four with four wins from five games in Pool A. While they were demolished by Eoin Morgan-led England, the Aaron Finch-led Australian line-up have punched above their weight in the other four games as not many considered them to be in the semi-finals. Their bowlers, especially Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, have been in-form whereas the likes of Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have contributed with the bat.

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Pakistan have been the most impressive side in the T20 WC 2021 edition. The Men in Green remain the only unbeaten team with five back-to-back games, which has seen them stretch their winning streak in T20Is in UAE to 16. Babar & Co. have had different match-winners in every game, such as Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, whereas others have also played their parts.

Match prediction for second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia: Pakistan surely has the edge going into the fixture. Nonetheless, the venue will bring toss into play as both sides will look to chase given the dew factor. Babar-led Pakistan have prepared themselves thoroughly as they decided to bat first twice in their last league stage encounters and that might play a decisive role in determining the outcome. Expect a moderate-scoring game to go down the wire with Pakistan to emerge on top.