/ICC Rankings: Shreyas Iyer breaks into top 10 after maiden T20I hundred in Lucknow

Indian white-ball captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer continue to make headlines following the updated ICC rankings. While Gill consolidates his position as the best ODI batter following his second double hundred (223*) against the West Indies during the Guwahati One-Dayer, Iyer has jumped 18 places to break into the top-10 T20I batters list for the first time in his career. The T20I skipper smashed his maiden hundred in the format in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6), hitting an unbeaten 43-ball 102 to see his team home with eight wickets remaining.

Iyer sits in seventh place, third-highest amongst Indian batters after Ishan Kishan (1) and Abhishek Sharma (2). While Abhishek’s quickfire 28-ball 61 during the Asian Games final against Pakistan, followed by 21 (10) three days later in the first T20I, helped him retain his place, Kishan’s ominous touch keeps him at the top of men’s T20I rankings.

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Newly appointed Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan is third, followed by the English duo of captain Harry Brook (4) and veteran batter Jos Buttler (5). South Africa’s Dewald Brevis is sixth, with Phil Salt (8), Pathum Nissanka (9) and Tilak Varma (10) the bottom-placed batters in the top-10 T20I rankings for batters.

Among those making significant gains is West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 56 off 34 balls in the series opener. He climbed 10 places from 47 to 37.

Meanwhile, in the bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed lost his top spot to Adil Rashid following his mediocre returns in the knockouts of the Asian Games in Japan. While he went wicketless for 29 in the semifinal, Abrar could pick up just one in the gold medal match against India. Abrar’s demotion to number two sees Rashid attain the top spot for the eighth time in his career, more than twice as many as anyone at that position over the years.

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Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel has also gained places with his match-winning performances lately. After returning with four wickets in two games during the Asiad, and 2/26 against the West Indies in the first T20I, Axar jumped 16 places to number seven.

Gill is No.1 ODI batter

Gill's 334-run tally in three One-Dayers against the West Indies helped him extend his lead over New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who replaced Kohli at number two. The Kiwi batter slipped to the third position after Kohli hit his record-breaking 55th One-Day hundred in the first match, but returned to the second spot following Kohli’s 29 and 0 in the remaining two matches.