SHOCKING! Irfan Pathan recalls being hit by nail during India-Pakistan clash after PCB's complaint in CWC '23

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged "inappropriate crowd behavior" during the Men in Green's clash versus India in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The match was held on Oct 14 (Saturday), in Ahmedabad, where Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Babar Azam's Pakistan by seven wickets. After PCB's complaint, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled a shocking story of being hit by a nail in India-Pakistan clash during his playing days.

Speaking on Star Sports, amid the ongoing India-Bangladesh tie in Pune on Thursday (Oct 19), Irfan recalled the shocking story which took place during his active days when India toured Pakistan (during 2004 and 2006).

'The match was halted for 10 minutes, but we did not pay any heed to it'

"We were playing a game in Peshawar, when a fan threw a nail at me, which struck me under my eye. I could have gotten seriously injured. The match was halted for 10 minutes, but we did not pay any heed to it as we were playing good cricket,” Pathan said on commentary.

After this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, to react to Irfan's revelations. He wrote, "Didn’t know that fans in Peshawar threw a nail at Irfan, which hit him under the eye. Remember the game getting stopped for a bit bcoz of fan trouble but it’s only today I got to know the exact reason. Well done."

To this, Irfan was quick to respond and replied saying, "I Would have taken to my grave brother cos I think fans are the utmost important to this game and things do happen. But the narrative is set differently now days with some ppl trying to spread unnecessary negativity for their own benefit. So i spoke. Love you brother."

Irfan shared the incident following PCB's formal complaint, raising issue on the treatment given to Pakistani cricketers during the India clash. "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," PCB posted on X.

At present, Pakistan occupy the fourth spot in the points table with two wins and a heavy defeat versus India. The hosts, with three back-to-back wins, are at the second spot with unbeaten New Zealand on top.

