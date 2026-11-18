Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has revealed 'contemplating suicide' at what he described as the height of his career. Rooney said he struggled to deal with mental health issues while he was thriving on the pitch. Rooney credited his wife Coleen with getting him through the tough times. Rooney didn't reveal the exact year during which he was dealing with these issues, but said he had just gotten married and had become a father to his eldest child Kai. During the hard times, Rooney revealed drinking for two days at a time.

Rooney reveals contemplating suicide at height of his career

"I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else [I] really struggled with it," shared the former England striker on the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast.

"I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with," he said. "Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well."

"I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking."

Rooney's football career

Rooney is considered one of the greatest to ever play for Manchester United, scoring 253 goals for them across all competitions. He also scored 208 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United and Everton. For the England national team, Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 appearances.