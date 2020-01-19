Rohit Sharma becomes the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma, the opening right-handed batsman achieved the feat of scoring 9,0000 runs in the ongoing third ODI against Australia here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have achieved the feat faster than Rohit.



[ Rohit Sharma (Courtesy: ANI) ]

Sharma brought up the milestone in the first over of the Indian innings as he clipped Mitchell Starc away for a single. Apart from Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar have more than 9,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket:



January 2013: 2000 runs in 82 inns (The then 3rd slowest Indian)



January 2020: 9000 runs in 217 inns (The 3rd fastest in the World)#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 19, 2020 ×

Overall, 20 batsmen have more than 9,000 ODI runs to their name.

In the match between India and Australia, the former won the toss and elected to bat first. Steve Smith played a knock of 131 runs to propel Australia to 286/9 in the allotted fifty overs.