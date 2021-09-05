Ravi Shastri tests COVID-19 positive, Indian support staff members in isolation

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 05, 2021, 03:31 PM(IST)

File photo of Ravi Shastri. Photograph:( AFP )

All the members have undergone RT-PCR testing and are in the team hotel. They have not travelled with Team India as the fourth Test of the five-match is underway at The Oval. 

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team has been tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in a lateral flow test. As a precautionary measure, he along with some other support staff members are kept in isolation. 

On the official site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote, "The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening."

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two lateral flow tests – one last night and another this morning. 

The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test. 

