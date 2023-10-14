ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma's fifty paints Ahmedabad blue as India maintain perfect winning record vs Pakistan

Ahmedabad was painted blue on Saturday (Oct 14) as Team India won the ODI World Cup contest against arch-rivals Pakistan to maintain their perfect record. Led by Rohit Sharma’s 86-run knock, the Men in Blue have extended their winning streak to 8-0 after another dominant display in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The seven-wicket win also sees India maintain their perfect start to the ODI World Cup as they have won all their three matches while Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

Rohit on fire

After a horrible batting collapse for Pakistan, India were tasked to chase 192 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as skipper Rohit led from the front. The Indian skipper was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred as he scored 86 runs in front of 120, 000 fans in Ahmedabad. His innings set the tone for the Indian team as they manufactured a comprehensive win which consisted of 6 sixes and 6 fours.

While Rohit was on show, returning Shubman Gill scored 16 while former captain Virat Kohli also returned to the pavilion with the same score. It was KL Rahul (19) and Shreyas Iyer (53) who helped India get over the line in another routine ODI World Cup win. Interestingly, India won the match with 19.3 overs to spare.

Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped two wickets while Hasan Ali got the prize wicket of Virat, but apart from that it was a day to forget at office for the Pakistan side.

India dazzle with ball

Earlier, Pakistan had a good start to their innings with Imam-ul-Haq (36) and Abdullah Shafique (20) as they countered the Indian bowling attack in the first powerplay. However, India would come good in the second powerplay as they scalped skipper Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) to leak wickets. Pakistan went from 155/2 to 191 all out.

Only five batters scored in double figures for Pakistan with all key bowlers for India coming good with two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja all had two wickets each to dent the Pakistan hopes.

India will next take the field on Thursday (Oct 19) against Bangladesh as they push for their fourth win in Pune. On the flip side, Pakistan will take on five-time champions Australia in Chennai on Friday as both teams look to bounce back after defeats.

