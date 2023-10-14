World Cup: Lackluster Mitchell Marsh vows to correct mistakes as cornered Australia eye comeback

For the first time in Cricket World Cup history, Australia’s back is against the wall, having lost their opening two encounters to India and South Africa, respectively. Under-fire all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who opened in both games, vowed to learn from his mistakes and try and put his best foot forward in the upcoming matches.

Known to pressurize the opposition from the ball one, the newly-appointed Australia’s T20I captain admitted failing in his attempts against two quality bowling attacks. While against India, Marsh edged one off to the first slip on a duck, he played a wrong line in the game versus South Africa, nicking the ball to the mid-off area of Marco Jansen and hitting just seven runs.

Much like how every team plans ahead of each game, an opening stand plays a crucial role, something Australia has not been able to do in two games.

Being cornered, given their stance on the points table, Marsh believes Australia is ready to bounce back and play with a winning mindset.

"I still feel really good, it's obviously been a tough start personally," Marsh told reporters in Lucknow, the venue for Australia’s third CWC game against Sri Lanka on Monday (Oct 16).

"The other night (it) was tough conditions, and I probably wasn't able to put pressure back on the bowlers, which is a strength of mine, certainly in the Powerplay.

"I'll certainly be looking to be doing that.

"And 'Davey' (Warner) and I haven't got off to a partnership yet, which really helps set up our innings, so that’s something we need to rectify, and hopefully, that's this game,” the right-handed batter noted.

‘Excited about rectifying our mistakes

Dropping catches is a crime in the cricket world, and Australia has committed it at least seven times in two matches. While their unwanted record of putting down six catches against the Proteas is one to look into, Marsh is aware of the repercussions Australia faced after he dropped Virat Kohli during the 200-run chase in Chennai.

"(Fielding) has been a hallmark of every good cricketing team, especially the Australian cricket team, and it's something as a group we're really proud of," Marsh said. "There's no doubt we've been off the mark with that in the first couple of games.

"We've got to be excited about rectifying that, playing a really exciting brand of cricket and hopefully bringing back a bit of energy in the field,” Marsh added.

