CWC: Blow to New Zealand as Kane Williamson suffers fracture on left thumb, Tom Blundell called in as cover

New Zealand suffered a huge blow as recent scans confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson’s left thumb, putting his participation in this World Cup in limbo. Per the latest reports, Kane will stay with the squad in India, aiming to return to the XI during the group games by next month. Keeper-batter Tom Blundell is called in as cover for the injured right-hander.

Upon his return to the playing XI in an official white-ball game for the first since March-end this year, Kane scored a brilliant unbeaten 78 against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, guiding his team to an eight-wicket win. He, however, suffered a blow to his hand while completing a run, forcing him to retire hurt.

Even during the post-match presentation, Kane hinted the blow to his hand didn’t look good and would go for scans on Saturday. With the final reports now out, Kane will again be sidelined during this World Cup 2023.

Earlier, while playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener against CSK, Kane suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which ruled him out for nearly six months. Though he didn’t look like attaining full fitness in time for the marquee event in India, the Kiwi veteran worked hard on himself and miraculously recovered, getting picked in the final 15 at the last minute.

Having missed the majority of action this year, Kane returned to the side, playing in the two practice matches, hitting fifty in one of them. He sat out of New Zealand’s first two CWC matches, but upon getting the fitness clearance certificate from the team doctors, appeared in his first international match for New Zealand in a long time.

With him getting ruled out again, Kane will be gutted, and so will the NZ management.

Rachin to return at number 3?

In Kane’s absence in the first two matches, spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra batted at number three, making the spot his own with world-class performances.

Against England in the curtain-raiser in Ahmedabad, the 23-year-old smashed his maiden World Cup hundred and scored a fifty against the Netherlands in the next game.

Meanwhile, Rachin opened against Bangladesh, getting out early on nine.

With Rachin returning to his favourite spot, at least in this World Cup so far, New Zealand can afford to bring in extra seamer in Jimmy Neesham or play the recalled Blundell, given the opposition and venue.

New Zealand’s next CWC match is scheduled against Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday (Oct 18).

The Kiwis are currently leading the points table with three wins in as many games.

