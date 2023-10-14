ODI World Cup 2023: India's dominance continues against Pak as Rohit Sharma's men reign supreme in Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium provided the spectacle that an India-Pakistan game demanded but Babar Azam’s men fluffed their lines. This contest is much more than a game and it always comes down to who handles the occasion better. Pakistan have always underperformed against India at World Cups and that stat now worryingly reads 8-0 and once again Pakistan were responsible for their own downfall.

To put India under pressure Pakistan needed runs on the board and they were set up perfectly at 155 for two with 20 overs to go. But a familiar collapse ended their challenge with the crowd playing a huge role in ramping up the pressure. Pakistan looked set for 270 at one stage but lost their last eight wickets for 36 runs.

There were no demons in the wicket and it came down to that dreaded c-word that has plagued Pakistan in these clashes consistently. They have a soft underbelly and unless they find solutions they will not be able to successfully challenge for the world title. Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a crucial knock once again and showed why he is a big match player.

He had spoken extensively about his preparation for this World Cup and he is clearly India’s man for the big occasion along with Virat Kohli. This Indian win will feed the hype even more. There will be tougher tests ahead but with Australia floundering and England still not at a hundred percent the favourites tag will be difficult to shake off.

