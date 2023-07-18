NFL: Running Backs react after deadline gets over to sign long-term contracts with 3 franchise tagged players

The NFL deadline for the franchise tagged players to sign a long-term deal with their teams expired on Monday, July 17, 4 pm and three marquee running backs did not sign the deal. New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard were the only three player to receive the franchise tag.

Now, the three RBs have to play under the franchise tender for the 2023 season. The amount for franchise tender for the RBs is $10.091 million. Among the three RBs, Pollard is the only to have signed his tender as of now. Both Barkley and Jacobs are reportedly contemplating to skip to the training camp.

The RBs won't be fined for skipping the training camp as they are unsigned as of now, but would receive the pay cut if they missed the regular-season games.

Disappointed with the current situation of his peers, Titans RB Derrick Henry posted an angry post on the social media on Monday, July 17.

“At this point, just take the RB position out the game then,” Henry wrote. “The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve.” At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023 × Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor also posted a 'one-word' tweet to show his concern. “Wow”, wrote Taylor after the three failed failed to sign long-term contracts with the players.

"This is criminal," San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wrote. "Three of the best players in the entire league, regardless of position." This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023 × Barkley - one of the three franchise tagged RBs - however, seems to have accepted the situation.

"It is what it is," wrote the Giants RB on social media after the deadline expired on Monday.

