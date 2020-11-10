Mumbai Indians win 5th IPL trophy, defeat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in final

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to lift their fifth IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians, who have played arguably the most attractive and effective brand of cricket in IPL 2020, defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to seal their fifth IPL trophy in what has been a sensational campaign for the four-time, now five-time IPL winners.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first as the first-time finalists went with the same strategy as Qualifier 2. However, Trent Boult came into the party early as the Kiwi speedster dismissed Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the match before soon sending Ajinkya Rahane back to the pavilion.

Mumbai Indians picked Jayant Yadav ahead of Rahul Chahar for the final and move came good for Rohit Sharma as the off-spinner got rid of an in-form Shikhar Dhawan. With Delhi Capitals struggling at 22/3, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant came good with the willow as they stitched a 98-run partnership while smashing a half-century each. While Iyer scored 65 not-out off 50, Pant scored 56 off 38 deliveries as Delhi Capitals posted 156/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 157, Mumbai Indians were off to a flying start as Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock went all-out from the word go. While sixes and fours flew smoothly for MI in the early overs, QDK departed for 20 off 12. Suryakumar Yadav started well but was a victim of a run-out which could only win plenty of hearts.

Ishan Kishan continued his sensational run with the bat and ably supported Rohit Sharma, who went onto score a terrific half-century. While Rohit departed for 68, Pollard was dismissed for 9 off 4. However, Mumbai Indians safely crossed the winning line to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

