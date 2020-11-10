IPL 2020: Trent Boult surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Zaheer Khan to achieve unique record

Kiwi speedster Trent Boult gave a rousing start to Mumbai Indians in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as the left-arm speedster dismissed Marcus Stoinis off the first delivery of the match. With the dismissal, Boult surpassed the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Zaheer Khan and Praveen Kumar to achieve a new record in IPL.

Boult, with the wicket of Stoinis, has the most wickets in the first over of an IPL season. Boult has picked up eight wickets in the first over of IPL 2020. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is next in the list with six wickets in IPL 2016 whereas Zaheer Khan had five first-over wickets to his name in IPL 2012. Praveen Kumar had five first-over scalps in IPL 2013.

Most wickets in the first over of an IPL season:

Trent Boult - 8 in 2020*

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6 in 2016

Zaheer Khan - 5 in 2012

Praveen Kumar - 5 in 2013

Despite losing Marcus Stoinis in the very first delivery of IPL 2020 final, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane continued with the run-flow. But it was Boult again who dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in what was a soft dismissal. After losing two wickets within three overs of the match, Delhi Capitals must focus on rebuilding their innings or else it might be the fifth IPL trophy for Mumbai Indians.

"We always wanted somebody who could get those wickets for us early in the powerplay with the new ball. We looked across the world and, obviously, it is a no-brainer that he is the best bowler with the new ball when it comes to swinging the new ball back into the batsmen, and to a left-hander taking the ball away. He is the best in the business,” Rohit said ahead of the IPL 2020 final.

"We always wanted him and luckily we got him traded from Delhi and he has not disappointed us. He has bowled well with the new ball and also in the middle and the back-end. He is a great asset to have in the squad and hope he can do it one more time for us," said Sharma.