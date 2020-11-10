IPL 2020: 'We always wanted him' - Rohit Sharma 'lucky' to have Trent Boult in Mumbai Indians

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians traded Kiwi speedster Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals and the move has reaped rich rewards for the four-time IPL winners with the left-arm pacer being lethal with the ball throughout IPL 2020.

Boult will be up against his former side in the final of IPL 2020 on Tuesday with MI targeting their fifth IPL trophy. Ahead of the much-awaited summit clash between MI and DC, Rohit Sharma said Mumbai Indians were ‘lucky’ to have signed the best new-ball bowler.

Rohit said that Mumbai Indians wanted someone who would scalp those wickets in the powerplay and Boult has delivered it tremendously during the course of IPL 2020.

"We always wanted somebody who could get those wickets for us early in the powerplay with the new ball. We looked across the world and, obviously, it is a no-brainer that he is the best bowler with the new ball when it comes to swinging the new ball back into the batsmen, and to a left-hander taking the ball away. He is the best in the business,” Rohit said.

"We always wanted him and luckily we got him traded from Delhi and he has not disappointed us. He has bowled well with the new ball and also in the middle and the back-end. He is a great asset to have in the squad and hope he can do it one more time for us," said Sharma.

Boult, who was exceptional against Dc in Qualifier 1, had suffered a groin injury but Rohit has confirmed that the Kiwi star is set to feature in the summit clash against DC.

"Trent looks pretty good. He is going to have a session today with all of us, he has pulled up pretty well in the last two days. So, fingers crossed, hopefully, he plays," Rohit confirmed.

