'IPL final is the biggest thing after World Cup final', says Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the much anticipated IPL 2020 finals.

Mumbai have had previous experience of such big-pressure matches as they have won 4 out of 5 times after reaching the final knockout stage, whereas, this is Delhi's maiden IPL finals.

Despite the absence of the fans, players are well aware of the magnitude of the match. One such player is Kieron Pollard. Pollard has won four IPL titles during his time with Mumbai Indians and is known to make his presence felt on big stages.

Pollard has found some form this season as he scored 259 runs at a staggering strike rate of 190.44 in 15 matches. He also was named the interim skipper when Rohit Sharma was injured. According to the West Indies all-rounder, IPL finals is second only to a World Cup final.

"The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere," said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians

"Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It's is an IPL final, it's the biggest thing after the World Cup final," Pollard said in a video posted by MI.