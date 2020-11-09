IPL 2020 FINAL: Delhi Capitals eye maiden title win against four-time champions Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will square off against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the finals of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai has been dominant throughout the season. They ended with most points in the league stage and at the top of the table. They became the first team to enter finals after beating Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier. Mumbai posses both, lethal bowling attack (Jasprti Bumrah and Trent Boult) and explosive batsman (Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan). Skipper Rohit has had a disappointing run this year and has played no memorable knock. However, the four-time IPL champs are favourites to win this year looking at their performance against Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have been impressive in the first half of this IPL and then shaky as the tournament was coming to its business end. Shikhar Dhawan's form has been crucial for the Capitals. Iyer's decision to send Marcus Stoinis to open the innings as Delhi opened well against SRH. Iyer himself has not found a great form this season. DC has been a surprising lot this year. They made it to their maiden finals and could stun the defending champions.

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson

Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Squads

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav