Race to Orange Cap: Top 5 batsmen in Indian Premier League 2020

KL Rahul currently leads the list with 670 runs in 14 matches. The KXIP skipper was the first batsman to smash a century in IPL 2020.
(Photograph:PTI)
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan has had a splendid IPL season. He smashed 603 runs and became the first player in IPL history to hit back-to-back centuries. Shikhar hit 603 runs in 16 matches.
He has scored five consecutive fifty plus score for DC, it also includes both centuries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
David Warner
David Warner broke Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli's record as the SRH skipper has got to the 5000-run club in only his 135th innings. He achieved this feat in the match against KKR on Sunday. He is also the first overseas batsman to do so. He is also third in the list with 548 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan has been a revelation this season. The Mumbai batsmen is fourth in the list with 483 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Quinton de Kock
The southpaw opening batsman has been in top form for Mumbai this season. He sits on the fifth position with 483 runs in his pocket.