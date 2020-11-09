Race to Purple Cap: Top 5 bowlers in Indian Premier League 2020

Get WION News app for latest news
Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season. Here's the list of top 5 bowlers of this year's Indian Premier League 2020:
Kagiso Rabada is currently top of the list with 29 wickets in 16 matches. His closest competitor is Jasprit Bumrah, and IPL finals will finally decide who gets the Purple Cap by the end of the season.
India's number one bowler has been the backbone of Mumbai's bowling for a few years now. He is second on the list with 27 wickets in 14 matches.
Another Mumbai Indians paceman Trent Boult has had a splendid IPL season. The Kiwi has scalped 22 wickets this season.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was again the key man in the RCB bowling attack. He took 21 wickets in 15 matches.
Rashid Khan was Warner's main man this season. The Afghan spin wizard scalped 20 wickets in 16 matches.