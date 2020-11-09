'That is secondary, primary is winning tournament': Kagiso Rabada on winning Purple Cap

Delhi Capital pacer Kagiso Rabada's match-winning figures on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad helped DC to its maiden IPL finals.

The Proteas reclaimed the 'Purple Cap' after scalping four wickets in the second Qualifier to help Delhi win by 17 runs.

"Today was just my day, I don’t think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don’t have the rewards to show for it, so I’ll take it," Rabada said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"But that is secondary, primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament and I don’t take any wickets.. I don’t mind that at all. (Executing the last over) It is challenging, we have been there so many times.

"I have been there so many times in my career. Playing such a long tournament fatigue mentally and physically can kick in, but I am glad that we could get over the line today. We have to be as good or better in the final," Rabada further said.

The South African now has 29 wickets in 16 games.

Delhi Capitals are set to face Mumbai Indians in the grand finale of IPL 2020.