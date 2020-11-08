IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs, to face Mumbai Indians in the final

Delhi Capitals on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the win, DC seal their place in the final of IPL 2020 where they will face defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 10 in Dubai. Delhi Capitals successfully defended 188-run total on the scoreboard and were almost at the top of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the course of the match.

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were off to a fine start courtesy Shikhar Dhawan and his new opening partner Marcus Stoinis as the duo stitched an 86-run opening stand. While Stoinis perished for 38, Dhawan continued the run-flow and scored a crisp 78 off 50 deliveries. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his cold form of run as he scored a 20-ball 21. However, it was due to Shimron Hetmyer’s late flourish that Delhi Capitals went on to post 189/3 in 20 overs. The West Indian southpaw hammered a blistering 22-ball 42 not-out.

While it was not the perfect outing for SRH bowlers, T Natarajan impressed with the ball and his yorkers as he conceded 32 off his four overs. Rashid Khan, as usual, was terrific with the ball, conceding 26 off his four-over quota.

Chasing 189, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost David Warner for 2 as Kagiso Rabada cleaned him up with a peach of a delivery. Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg hung around for a bit and played some great strokes but the duo was dismissed for 21 and 17 respectively.

Even Jason Holder was dismissed for 11 by a clever Axar Patel. However, an in-form Kane Williamson showed his class and went on to smash a terrific half-century to take the game deep.

Young Abdul Samad partnered Kane Williamson perfectly to help SRH remain in the game while scoring some attractive strokes but failed to take them over the line. Kagiso Rabada was too hot too handle for SRH’s lower-middle order as DC sealed a good win to set-up the final with MI.

