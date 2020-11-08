'I have learned a lot': Axar Patel on playing crucial role for Delhi Capitals this season

All-rounder Axar Patel has had a very good IPL season for the Delhi Capitals. Axar's strike-rate (142) has been third-best among batsmen who have played more than 10 games for Delhi Capitals in this tournament.

The all-rounder's bowling record has been good this season. Patel has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.46. The rate has been the best in the Delhi Capitals side and third-best among bowlers in IPL 2020 behind Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Axar Patel talked about his form and how he has improved as a player.

"I don't believe I have made any major changes with my bowling in specific. However, I have learned a lot in this period from last season to this season. I think I have learned to back my strengths as much as possible. A couple of years back, I used to try a lot of things with my bowling and would always want to go overboard with variations and my pace, but now I'm more focused on sticking to the basics, rather than bringing variations which are out of my merits," Axar Patel said.

His average has been poor, but that is mostly because he comes to bat at no. 7. But has helped DC win a crucial match against CSK with the bat. He smashed three sixes in the final over of Ravindra Jadeja. Even in the first Qualifiers, Axar and Stoinis were the only notable contributors with the bat after the Capitals lost first three batsmen for a duck.

"I'm an all-rounder who comes to bat lower down the order but I don't think I've ever neglected my batting. I have always been a team player who is ready to take on any role which my team wants me to play, both with the bat and the bowl. Whenever I get the chance to bat, I try to do the best for my team. I have always enjoyed batting and if you see, I've been able to play some crucial knocks over the years both domestically and internationally and I just intend to keep doing that. I want to always keep improving in all aspects of my game, and batting is certainly something I focus on. You could see that when we faced Mumbai the other day in Qualifier 1 - Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) and I were striking the ball well, but unfortunately we couldn't be successful," Axar Patel said.

Delhi Capitals is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.