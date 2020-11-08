From string of injuries to lethal pace: Anrich Nortje talks about IPL 2020 with Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje has been a revelation in this year's IPL. The Proteas made headlines after he bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2020 at 156.2 km/h. The player has bolstered Delhi Capitals bowling attack along with his Proteas teammate Kagiso Rabada.

Nortje was a last-minute substitution for Chris Woakes as the English all-rounder chose to skip IPL 2020. Nortje scalped 20 wickets at an average of 22.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Nortje revealed that the secret behind his lethal pace. According to the Proteas, he follows the K.I.S.S mantra, meaning ‘Keep It Simple Simply'.

This interview took place ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He went on to say how he coped with injuries to come out mentally and physically stronger.

"There's no rocket-science behind it. It's all about hitting the right length and keeping it simple. I think the pace is something you build when you are in the right rhythm. When you're managing to get all your basics right, the pace is generated. Be it your run up, or your delivery stride and even your release, I think it's a combination of all those things and I'm happy to have been able to bowl fast on a consistent basis. More importantly, I have also hit the right areas. I also believe in order to get the desired results, you need to have proper planning before executing anything and should not shift your focus, whatever the conditions are," the South African player said.

Nortje had a string of injuries last year which forced him out of IPL 2019 as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The South African was picked up by KKR last year but was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered a shoulder injury which required surgery.

"It was very unfortunate that I missed out on my debut IPL season. But injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I was more focused on making a comeback as soon as possible. However, there were setbacks which also jolted my chances of making it to the World Cup squad. It was a little tough and challenging for me at that moment. However, I did not panic. I was just focusing on recovering and made sure I did it right. When you have such injuries, as a fast bowler, it's always good to give it time and not rush into coming back," Nortje said.