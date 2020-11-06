IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah is the 'best T20 fast bowler in the world', says Shane Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach and former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah following a splendid performance in the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Delhi Capitals as the Kiwi termed Bumrah as the “best T20 fast bowler in the world”.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to storm into the final of IPL 2020 and it was Bumrah who was behind MI’s stunning bowling performance. Bumrah conceded just 14 runs while picking up four wickets in his four-over quota, as the current Purple Cap holder continued his tremendous run with the ball.

Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch: Shane Bond

"Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

Bond also praised Trent Boult saying that "I've loved working with Trent since 2012. We've seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us."

Before the heroics with the ball, MI batters put on a show as they posted 200 runs on the board courtesy terrific knocks by Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

Delhi Capitals never got the chase going as Boult and Bumrah did the damage upfront to restrict them to 0/3 in the second over. After that, it was just DC saving their blushes.

Bond is also impressed with his team's batting performance and said: "We are an intimidating batting line-up. You sit in the shed and it is just relentless. At 100/4, you felt that turn in the momentum. Delhi fought really hard through the middle of the innings and got themselves well back into the game. If they'd had a little bit more luck or perhaps been a little bit more accurate, we would have been under pressure at the back end."

Reflecting on his performance, Suryakumar Yadav said: "They have given me unbelievable freedom to express myself whenever I go to bat. And whatever the situation is, whether it is 10/1 or 50 or no loss. So, I just went out, expressed myself, and just played the way I play."