Virat Kohli: Bio-bubble can be mentally taxing, length of tournaments need to be considered

Almost all the major sporting events are being held behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While crowds aren’t allowed anywhere inside the stadiums, players have to stay put inside bio-secure bubbles during the course of the tournament while maintaining the safety protocols and strict guidelines to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

Opening about the bio-secure bubble and other challenges faced by the players and staff during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has said that organisers need to start thinking about the length of a tournament or series as staying inside bio-bubble for long can be mentally taxing for everyone associated with the tournament/series.

Kohli further said that the repetition of daily routine inside the bubble can become challenging after a certain time if the tournament/series goes on for a long period.

Virat Kohli: Bio-bubble life is repetitive

"It's repetitive, it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good this season. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bio-bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive," Kohli told RCB.

"These things will have to be considered like what length of the tournament and series one is going to play and what impact the players are going to have mentally of staying in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be seriously thought about. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically. I think mentally, it can be taxing if this continues for this longer period at a very consistent rate."

The likes of Kohli, David Warner, Steve Smith, Sam Curran, Shreyas Iyer among others have opened up about the challengers of staying inside a bio-secure bubble. Even many players like Jofra Archer and AB de Villiers have pulled out of Big Bash League as they want to spend time with their families.

For Indian players, part of IPL 2020, who are also selected for the Australian tour, they will have to stay in bio-bubble during the course of the tour in Down Under after flying directly to Australia from the UAE.

India are set to play four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 27 to January 19 2020/21.