IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash in IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sunrisers enter the playoffs after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion has been a game-changer for David Warner and Co. Sunrisers thrashed Royal Challengers in Sharjah and will be confident to repeat it. Sandeep Sharma has led the bowling unit bravely. Despite losing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH bowlers have been one of the most lethal units in IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a sticky run lately. Despite starting well in the tournament, they almost got knocked out of the league. Virat and Co. are struggling with the bat. Low score finish has put immense pressure on the bowlers. If RCB needs to win this game? Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers need to perform well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Probable XI): Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal