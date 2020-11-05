MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians storm into the final, blow away Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians on Thursday defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Dubai International Stadium to storm into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi Capitals were simply outplayed by the class of Mumbai Indians as they fell short by 57 runs and will now have to play the Qualifier 2 against the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bid to secure a berth in the final of IPL 2020.

Power-paced Mumbai Indians batting unit lights up Dubai

Mumbai Indians’ batting scorecard might not look the best with captain Rohit Sharma scoring a golden duck and Kieron Pollard a two-ball duck. Breathtaking contributions with the willow by Quinton de Kock (40 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38), Ishan Kishan (55* off 30) and Hardik Pandya (37* off 14) made sure Mumbai Indians the four-time IPL winners had a mammoth total on the board.

The fact that MI batters never slowed down their run-scoring tempo despite losing two big wickets in Rohit and Pollard for cheap, shows the quality and temperament of the defending champions.

Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer with Ravichandran Ashwin taking the Delhi outfit off to a flyer as he dismissed Rohit for a golden duck. However, SKY continued his sensational run with the bat and stitched an important partnership with in-form Quinton de Kock.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya show

Ishan Kishan chipped in after de Kock’s departure but his best shots came later in the innings as he went hammer and tonks. Hardik Pandya showed his power-hitting prowess as he whacked five sixes in his 37-run knock of 14 deliveries where he scored his runs at a staggering strike-rate of 264.29.

Three ducks for Delhi Capitals

Chasing a massive 201, Delhi Capitals were down on their knees when Trent Boult bowled a double-wicket maiden in the very first over while dismissing Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0). Jasprit Bumrah, from the other end, spiced up things even more with an inch-perfect yorker to get the better of Shikhar Dhawan (0).

Skipper Shreyas Iyer departed soon, off 12, by Bumrah. While Marcus Stoinis played a gritty knock to save some blushes with a half-century (65 off 36), Rishabh Pant continued his poor run and was dismissed for 3. Axar Patel tried to chip in with some runs laced by lusty blows but it was too little too late for Delhi Capitals following a horrendous start to the chase as they ended up with 143-8 on the board. To complete Mumbai Indians' domination, the Bumrah and Boult bowled a double-wicket maiden each - shows what quality this side has.

Delhi Capitals will now have to play the Qualifier 2 against the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bid to secure a berth in the final of IPL 2020. The second qualifier is scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi on November 8 (Sunday).