IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav would have played for England straightaway, says Monty Panesar

Mumbai Indians will be taking on Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). While fans and experts have started to give their predictions ahead of the much-awaited match, former England spinner Monty Panesar, in an exclusive chat with WION, has backed Mumbai Indians to lift the coveted IPL trophy while expecting the Rohit Sharma-led side to continue the tradition of winning trophies.

Panesar further picked Kagiso Rabada to win the Purple Cap race as the South African speedster goes head-to-head with Jasprit Bumrah to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Ahead of the match, Rabada has 29 scalps to his name in IPL 2020 whereas Bumrah is on 27 wickets.

The England left-arm spinner went on to pick the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi as the finds of the tournament when it comes to the 13th edition of IPL.

Mumbai Indians to win IPL 2020, predicts Monty Panesar

“The way Mumbai Indians have played throughout the tournament, they deserve to win the IPL. Delhi Capitals, in my opinion, are the strongest bowling unit. But Mumbai Indians, as a team, have looked a complete package. Mumbai Indians have played better cricket. But T20 cricket, as you know, is played on the day and any team can win,” said Panesar during a chat with WION.

Panesar further gave an interesting take on in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been among the headlines due to yet another exclusion from the Indian team. Despite being prolific with the bat, Suryakumar hasn’t received a single Team India call-up yet. However, Panesar feels he would have played for England by now.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a good player. But right now, the Indian team is so solid that it is hard to find a place for a newcomer. The way he has batted, he would have been in the England team straightaway. But that is also a testament to Virat Kohli and the BCCI as to how strong an Indian team they have built,” Panesar opined.

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing their fifth IPL trophy on Tuesday against first-time finalist Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a cracking final of IPL 2020.

