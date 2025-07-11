MS Dhoni's IPL friend breaks Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's all-time T20 record, check details inside

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has made T20 history with a major achievement. The 40-year-old is in great form in the United States, where he is playing for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC). In a match against Seattle Orcas, he played a match-winning knock of 91 runs off 52 balls, helping his team beat Orcas by 51 runs. He currently leads the run scoring chart in the tournament with 409 runs at an average of 51.12, including two centuries.

In the same match against the Seattle Orcas, Du Plessis made history and entered his name in the T20 record books by surpassing his close friend and Indian batting star Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket as a captain.

Faf now has 6575 runs and counting in 208 T20 matches. Second to him is his close friend Virat Kohli with 6564 runs in 193 T20 matches.

After achieving the record Du Plessis said, 'I’ve always enjoyed my cricket with extra responsibility, that's something I never get tired of.'

Meanwhile, Du Plessis will get another chance to add more runs when Texas Super Kings next face MI New York in Qualifier 2 on Saturday (Jul 12).

Captains with the most runs in T20 Cricket