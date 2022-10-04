Mohammed Shami set to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, Siraj to be in standbys - Report

The Indian cricket team has been dealt a huge blow as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 owing to a back injury. Bumrah suffered a back stress fracture which ruled him out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home before he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup starting in Australia this month.

BCCI on Monday confirmed Bumrah will not feature for India in the T20 World Cup this year after a detailed assessment by the board's medical team. The fast bowler, who has been dealing with back issues for a long time now, was facing a race against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup after he was ruled out of the ongoing series against the Proteas.

His absence is set to be a huge blow for India as Bumrah is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present. While BCCI is yet to name an official replacement for him, senior pacer Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

As per a report in the Times of India, Shami is seen as a strike bowler and a like-to-like back-up for Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Bumrah in India's squad for the South Africa T20Is, is likely to be in the standbys for the T20 World Cup 2022.

"The team management is clear about the like-for-like backups. Chahar has been identified as one for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar is still the first-choice swing bowler. Shami was seen as a strike bowler as cover for Bumrah. So, Shami is ahead at this point. Siraj is scheduled to travel with the team as a standby," a BCCI source told TOI.

Shami has not been in the scheme of things for India as far as T20Is are concerned for almost a year now. The senior pacer last featured in a T20I for India in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He was recalled to the T20I side for the series against Australia last month, however, he tested positive for COVID-19 which delayed his comeback.

After missing the Australia series, Shami was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa as well as he had not fully recovered from COVID-19. The pacer has, however, recovered now and has hit the nets in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup later this month.

Shami was earlier named in the standbys along with Deepak Chahar when the selectors had announced India's T20 World Cup squad last month.