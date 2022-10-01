Fast bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 remains in doubt after he sustained a back stress fracture earlier this week. Bumrah, who had recently made his comeback from an injury, was set to play in India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa but was ruled out due to his injury. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's squad for the series against Proteas and as per reports, is unlikely to recover in time to be fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting next month. Here is a look at five fast bowlers who can replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad if he is ruled out of the tournament.