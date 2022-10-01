Fast bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:53 PM(IST)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 remains in doubt after he sustained a back stress fracture earlier this week. Bumrah, who had recently made his comeback from an injury, was set to play in India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa but was ruled out due to his injury. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's squad for the series against Proteas and as per reports, is unlikely to recover in time to be fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting next month. Here is a look at five fast bowlers who can replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad if he is ruled out of the tournament.

View in App

1) Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is a natural favourite to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad considering his experience and skills. Shami was named in the standby list by the selectors when they announced the T20 World Cup squad last month and remains a strong contender to take Bumrah's spot in the squad. He has not played in the shortest format in the T20 World Cup last year but the senior pacer can turn out to be a game-changer for the Men in Blue in Australia.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

2) Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar himself had recently made his comeback for India after a long lay off due to an injury. However, the pacer has since looked in greath rhythm and has bowled well in whatever little opportunitie he has got. Chahar is one of the best swing bowlers India have and can be a great wicket-taking option in the Powerplay. He is already in the standbys for the T20 World Cup and might be promoted to the main squad in case Bumrah fails to make the cut.

(Photograph:AFP)

3) Umran Malik

Young pace sensation Umran Malik his als reportedly one of the favourites to get a call up in India's T20 World Cup squad in case Bumrah is ruled out. After an outstanding IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he troubled some of the best batters in the world with his pace, Umran had made his India debut earlier this year. Though he is still not a finished product, his pace can be an x-factor for India at the World Cup.

(Photograph:AFP)

4) Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been roped in as Bumrah's replacement in the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. While it remains unclear if Siraj will continue to be the senior pacer's replacement if he is not fit, the 28-year-old certainly remains in contention. Siraj has been an improved bowler across all formats over the last couple of years and had played a key role in India's memorable triumph in the Test series in Australia last year.

(Photograph:AFP)

5) Avesh Khan

A hit-the-deck fast bowler which India currently lack in their squad, Avesh Khan has shown a lot or promise with his exploits in the IPL. However, he is yet to iron out chinks in his armour and attain consistency with the ball. Avesh was part of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 but was dropped following the conclusion of the tournament. He can be recalled in place of Bumrah if India want to strengthen their pace attack for the T20 World Cup.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App