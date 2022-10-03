Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The tournament is all set to get underway in Australia later this month and Bumrah was facing a race against time to be fully fit after sustaining a back injury.

Bumrah had earlier been ruled out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home due to a back stress fracture, with Mohammed Siraj replacing him in the squad. While there were reports he is all but out of the tournament, India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management still had hopes of having the pacer board the flight to Australia.

His absence is set to be a huge blow for the Indian team as Bumrah is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present and has been a prolific wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. He has also been exceptional with both the new ball and the old one in the death overs.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," BCCI said in a statement, confirming Bumrah's ouster from the tournament.

Bumrah has been dealing with back issues for a long time now and suffered a back stress fracture in 2019 as well. The fast bowler also missed the Asia Cup 2022 following a back niggle he sustained during India's tour of England earlier this year.

He had spent a long time on the sidelines and undergone recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Bumrah made his comeback for India in the T20I series against Australia last month but played only two matches against the Aussies, managing just a single wicket.

His back injury resurfaced ahead of the start of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, putting his participation in the T20 World Cup in doubt. His absence can prove to be catastrophic to India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup title this year. BCCI is yet to announce a replacement for the injured pacer.