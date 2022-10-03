Australia legend Shane Watson names Jasprit Bumrah's replacement if Indian pacer is ruled out of T20 WC

Australia legend Shane Watson had recently said there is no like-to-like replacement for Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the world, let alone India. Bumrah is reportedly in doubt to feature in the T20 World Cup starting later this month owing to a back injury.

He was recently ruled out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home due to a back stress fracture. Bumrah faces a race against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup and is likely to miss the bus for Australia. India already have the likes of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar on their standby list for the World Cup, but Watson has backed Mohammed Siraj to replace Bumrah.

Siraj was recalled to India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against the Proteas as a replacement for injured Bumrah. However, he is yet to play a game in the series. Watson believes Siraj's aggressive bowling, pace and skills can be crucial for India on Australian pitches during the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Not England! Moeen Ali names two teams favourites for T20 World Cup in Australia

"The player I would put in if Jasprit’s not available is Mohammad Siraj, because of the firepower he presents," Watson said on the ICC Review.

"Without Bumrah, that’s the one thing India won’t necessarily have, which is vital on Australian wickets on the bigger grounds with the pace and bounce.

"Siraj is great with the brand new ball. He is fast, he swings the ball away but also his defensive skills are pretty good. And he’s got better over the last couple of years, with what we’ve seen in the IPL. So, for me he’s probably going to be the one who is going to have the most impact," he added.

Siraj has been a vital cog in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pace attack over the years but had a disappointing campaign in the 2022 season where he managed only nine wickets in 15 matches. He has five wickets to his name in five T20Is for India and is yet to prove his mettle in the shortest format for the Men in Blue.

Also Read: Fast bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

However, Watson insisted not having Bumrah in the squad will severely impact India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup 2022 title as Bumrah is one of the best pacers in the world at present.

"Honestly, I think it’s going to have a huge impact on India’s chances of winning the T20 World Cup," Watson said.

"He is one of the best bowlers in the world and India in particular, with their fast bowlers, he is the main guy who can take wickets with the brand new ball but also is an incredible defensive bowler at the back end of the game. So if Jasprit’s not available to play in this T20 World Cup, then India’s chances drop quite a bit," he added.