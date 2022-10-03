Not England! Moeen Ali names two teams favourites for T20 World Cup in Australia

Jos Buttler-less England won the seven-match T20I series versus hosts Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Sunday evening (October 2) in Lahore. In a series which saw the momentum being shifted from one side to the other, Moeen Ali-led England came from behind, trailing 2-3, to win 4-3 with a stunnnig 67-run win in the series finale on Sunday.

Being asked to bat first, Moeen & Co. posted a mammoth 209 for 3, riding on Dawid Malan's 47-ball 78 and handy contributions from other batters. In reply, Babar and Md Rizwan -- the No. 1 T20I batter -- couldn't do much and got perished soon. Shan Masood's 56 was the only shining aspect for the Men in Green as they were restrcted for a modest 148 for 8 to lose by a convincing margin.

After the clash, the stand-in captain lauded his side for putting up a team effort in the series decider but refrained from calling England the favourites heading into the T20 World Cup, in Australia from October 16. "We're really happy to win this series and we go to Australia in a really good position, but I don't think we're favourites for the World Cup. If I'm honest, I don't feel that way at all, but I know we are a very dangerous team to play and other teams will fear playing us. But I still think Australia and India are the two favourites," said Ali.

On the series win, the all-rounder said, "Brilliant game from us, we played well from the start. I thought our bowling was outstanding. Throughout the series, we bowled really well. When the team is batting like that, it gives a lot of confidence. Credit to the boys for the way they played. We needed two must-win games. It was amazing to see how we won the last two games. Also, it shows the depth we have in our squad. Just want to say thank you to everyone, and the PCB for looking after us."

Many former cricketers and experts feel India and Australia are one of the strongest sides heading into the T20 WC Down Under. Both are placed in different groups in the Super 12 but are expected to meet in the semi-finals or the final.

England squad for T20 World Cup 2022 edition

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales

Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.