Virat Kohli to miss 3rd T20I vs SA? Former captain spotted at Mumbai airport after India's series win

After India beat South Africa in the second and penultimate T20I, on Sunday evening (October 02) in Guwahati, Virat Kohli is likely to miss the Indore encounter on Tuesday (October 04). Rohit Sharma-led India won their maiden T20I series at home versus the Proteas and now it seems like the Indian team management is set to rest Kohli from the inconsequential tie in Indore.

Social media users pictured Kohli at the Mumbai airport a day after India's historic series win over SA. Here's the viral image:

Thus, it is likely that Kohli won't travel to Indore with the Indian team for the series finale on Tuesday evening. Given that the 33-year-old remains one of India's key players in the run-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, from October 16 in Australia, it might be possible that Rahul Dravid-Rohit-led team management has rested Kohli with the series already in India's grasp.

Since his international return, during the Asia Cup 2022 edition, Kohli has been in sublime form. He has amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.71 and strike-rate of 141.75; including a ton and three half-centuries. In the India-SA second T20I in Guwahati, the right-hander remained stranded on 49, off 24 balls, and helped India post 237/3. Later, David Miller smacked an impressive 106, off 47 deliveries, but couldn't take his side home as they finished at 221-3.