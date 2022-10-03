Virat Kohli refuses strike from Dinesh Karthik, remains stranded on 49* in Guwahati T20I vs SA - Watch

India and South Africa squared off against each other in the second and penultimate T20I in Guwahati on Sunday evening (October 02). Being asked to bat first, India rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav along with contributions from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and a finishing cameo from Dinesh Karthik to post 237-3.

After reducing the Proteas to 46-3, India struggled to curtail the run-flow in the second half of the run-chase as centurion David Miller (47-ball 106 not out) and Quinton de Kock's 69* helped SA post 221-3; losing by 16 runs. During the match, the likes of captain Rohit (37-ball 43), KL Rahul (28-ball 55), Surya (22-ball 61), and Kohli (49 not out off 28 balls) provided enough entertainment for the crowd before DK joined in and played a useful cameo.

Kohli reached 49 on the second last ball of the 19th over, with a four off Anrich Nortje. He, however, missed scoring on the last ball before DK faced the entire last over off Kagiso Rabada. After facing the first four deliveries, DK seemingly asked Kohli if he wanted strike. To this, Kohli turned away quickly and asked him to have a go in the final two deliveries.

DK eventually helped India add 18 more runs with the bat, including a wide, with two sixes and a four. Here's the video of Kohli's selfless act:

At the post-match presentation, captain Rohit opined, "All of us came together and said it was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together. I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on 23rd. This is how is game is and we just want to keep him happy."