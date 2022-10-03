'Need to get...': Rohit Sharma admits India's death bowling needs improvement after 2nd T20I win vs SA

India and South Africa locked horns in the second and penultimate T20I on Sunday evening (October 02). After a 1-0 lead, India had a chance to win their maiden T20I series versus the Proteas on home soil. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma & Co. rode on quickfire half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav apart from contributions from Rohit, Virat Kohli (49 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (7-ball 17*) to post 237-3.

In reply, South Africa were quickly reduced to 47 for 3 and looked out of the contest. However, a terrific 174-run unbeaten fourth-wicket stand between centurion David Miller (47-ball 106*) and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball 67* took SA to 221/3; losing by 16 runs. As a result, India's bowling in the second half of SA's run-chase was not upto the mark.

Indian bowlers leaked as many as a whopping 151 runs last ten overs. The last four overs saw Miller-De Kock smack 65 runs. Hence, Hitman opined on India's death bowling, which has remained below par since the Asia Cup 2022 edition.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma achieves MASSIVE feat in Guwahati, becomes first Indian to play 400 T20s

"The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that freedom. Yes, we have not really bowled well in the death in the last five or six games. But that is the area where people will challenge us and we are doing the same to the opposition as well."

"To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. I wouldn't say it's concerning, but it's definitely an area we need to pick ourselves up and get our act together," the skipper pointed out at the post-match presentation.

India will meet Temba Bavuma & Co. for the final T20I on Wednesday (October 04) before leaving for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup.