Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma achieves MASSIVE feat in Guwahati, becomes first Indian to play 400 T20s

India and South Africa engaged in a high-scoring encounter in Guwahati on Sunday evening (October 02). With a 1-0 series lead, Rohit Sharma & Co. were on the cusp of achieving their first-ever T20I series win versus the Proteas at home and achieved it with a 16-run win in pursuit of a mammoth 237/3.

Being asked to bat first, India rode on Rohit-KL Rahul's electrifying start as they put on an impressive 96-run stand. Rahul's 28-ball 57, Rohit's 43, Suryakumar Yadav's 22-ball 61, Virat Kohli's 49 not out and Dinesh Karthik's 7-ball 17*, India posted their highest-ever T20I score and reduced SA to 47-3 in their run-chase of 238.

From thereon, David Miller-Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 174-run third-wicket stand dominated proceedings as Indian bowlers leaked plenty in the death overs but ensured Proteas' slow start meant them finishing second. Miller's 47-ball 106 not out and De Kock's 69* couldn't take their side past the finish line as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the process.

A record-breaking day for Hitman

While Rohit became the first-ever Indian captain to lead the national side to a home T20I series triumph over SA, he also created history by becoming the first-ever Indian to play 400 T20s. The list is spearheaded by Kieron Pollard. The former West Indies captain has featured in 614 matches. He is followed by Dwayne Bravo (556), Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (481), Universe Boss Chris Gayle (463), Sunil Narine (435), Ravi Bopara (429), Andre Russell (428) and David Miller (403). Rohit now comes next, having played his 400th T20 during the Guwahati encounter.

Among Indians, Karthik comes after Rohit, with 368 T20s. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni occupies the 3rd spot with 361 caps whereas Virat Kohli played his 354th T20 during the Guwahati high-scorer.