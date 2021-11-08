Mic-drop moment! Jaffer gives savage reply after Pak website trolls Indian fans for T20 WC debacle

Team India, on Sunday (November 8), bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. After losing their opening two encounters, Virat Kohli-led India bounced back in style to win two matches in a row and had to hope for New Zealand to lose to Afghanistan in order to stay alive in the semi-finals race. Had New Zealand lost to the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side, India would have had to beat Namibia convincingly to topple Afghanistan in NRR and enter the semis.

However, all hopes of Team India ended with New Zealand beating Afghanistan by eight wickets and entering the semis by claiming the remaining fourth spot. With this, India's match against Namibia has turned into a dead rubber. As soon as the news broke out that India are virtually out of the race from the semi-finals, Cricket Pakistan's official Twitter handle tried to troll the Indian cricket fans.

Wasim Jaffer, India's former opener-turned-internet sensation, gave a savage response to the Pakistan website's tweet. Here's how it all happened:

As Cricket Pakistan's tweet tried to troll the Indian fans, Jaffer had the last laugh by reminding them of India's superior head-to-head record versus Babar Azam-led Pakistan in ICC events (12-1). Despite India losing their first-ever game versus Pakistan in an ICC event during the ongoing T20 WC, they still have a significant lead over their arch-rivals in marquee tournaments. Thus, Jaffer hilariously reminded one and all of the same.

Post India's exit in the T20 WC, the national side will now have a new head coach in Rahul Dravid, who will take over from the New Zealand home series as Ravi Shastri's tenure will come to an end post the end of Men in Blue's campaign in the showpiece event, in the UAE.