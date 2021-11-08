ENG, NZ, Pak or AUS? Faf du Plessis predicts winner of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2021 edition is set to welcome the semi-finals stage. After match 40 ended in the Super 12 round, on Sunday evening (November 7), the cricketing fraternity got to know about the four teams who will now engage in the semi-finals as some of the big guns in West Indies and India have failed to reach the knockouts.

After Saturday's doubleheader (November 6), Pakistan (who were the first side to make it to the semis) were joined by Australia and England in the semi-finals whereas Kane Williamson-led New Zealand became the fourth and final side to enter the last four. Hence, England (who topped Pool A) will lock horns with Pool B's second-best team, i.e. New Zealand in the first semi-final whereas Australia (Pool A's second-ranked side) will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan (Pool B toppers) in the second semi-final. The two semi-finals are scheduled to take place on November 10 and 11, at Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Ahead of the T20 WC semi-finals, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis predicted who will win the coveted title in the UAE. Speaking at the virtual press conference for the upcoming fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, he told while responding to www.wionnews.com's query, "I hope New Zealand win it. They have come so close and suffered heartbreaks likes South Africa in ICC tournaments like the 2019 OD World Cup final. If not them then it will have to Pakistan."

Among the four semi-finalists, Babar-led Pakistan will enter the knockouts being the only unbeaten team so far in the tournament. They also have a 16-match winning streak in T20Is in UAE. England, on the other hand, will aim for their second T20 WC title after missing out in the previous edition (they will also look to be crowned as the limited-overs champions post the 2019 ODI WC). Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand will aim to win their maiden T20 WC trophy.