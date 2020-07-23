Merseyside police issues dispersal order to clear Liverpool fans during trophy celebrations

Merseyside Police have issued a dispersal order to clear Liverpool fans who were gathered outside Anfield to celebrate alongside the team. Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy after 30 years on Wednesday.

In pics: Liverpool lift Premier League trophy; fans defy virus warnings

Liverpool's former coach and legend Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the trophy in an empty stadium after the team beat Chelsea 5-3.

According to Merseyside Police, 48-hour order is to prevent potential disorder. The dispersal zone has been set up by the police to avoid mass gathering during the ceremony due to virus fears.

Last month, Red fans were criticized for large gatherings when Liverpool clinched the championship.

Merseyside Police tweeted the dispersal zone was put in place from 21:30 BST "following increased numbers of people gathering near the ground".

BREAKING | A Dispersal Zone is now in place outside #Anfield Stadium following increased numbers of people gathering near to the ground tonight. Please don't put yourselves and others at risk, the best view of the trophy presentation will be on the TV. pic.twitter.com/oj8SyF72Yk — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 22, 2020

However, the team celebrated their trophy win in an empty Anfield. Despite the sanitised ceremony in the 53,000-seater stadium, Liverpool's players did their best to fill the void, belting out a rendition of the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" along with manager Juergen Klopp and his staff.