Liverpool captain Henderson injured during Nations league clash against Belgium

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been injured during his international game for England against Belgium. The English player witnessed tightness in his leg, manager Gareth Southgate said, casting doubt on his availability for injury-hit Liverpool this weekend.

Also read: Son Heung-min Covid scare as outbreak hits South Korea team

During the second half, Harry Winks came in as a substitute for Jordan Henderson when England was trailing by 2 goals to Belgium in their Nations League group stage match on Sunday which ended the visitors' hopes of reaching the finals.

"Jordan had a bit of tightness at halftime and felt he couldn't carry on," Southgate told reporters, adding that he was not sure if it was a hamstring issue.

According to Southgate, the Liverpool skipper will be assessed when they return to England.

Liverpool has witnessed string of injuries after losing defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after both underwent surgeries while Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad with injury.

Mohamed Salah had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss Sunday's match against Leicester City.

Southgate also confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

"I did have the virus but I was fortunate," he said. "It was not as serious as so many people in our country. It was not pleasant but it is all fine now."