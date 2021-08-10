Lionel Messi's photo removed from Camp Nou mural - see pics

As Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona and is all set to join French football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), his picture from the mural on Camp Nou stadium was removed by workers on Tuesday (August 10). A few fans shared images and videos of the same on social media.

Messi addressed a press conference to confirm his departure from Barcelona, a club he joined aged 13 and to say goodbye to his friends and teammates. He was the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. He has created several records while playing alongside greats like Xavi and Carles Puyol at the beginning of his career.

This escalated quickly: FC Barcelona is taking down a mural of Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp. pic.twitter.com/P3VNtps4BM — Sean Jacobs (@_SeanJacobs) August 10, 2021 ×

El Camp Nou comienza a despedirse de Lionel Messi



El estadio de Barcelona ya no tendrá la imagen del argentino y el emblemático mural patrocinado por Rakuten tendrá un nuevo diseñohttps://t.co/kEDn7M6qeY#Messi #CampNou pic.twitter.com/c54s1DzLel — Marca En Zona (@MarcaEnZona) August 10, 2021 ×

📸 | Messi's mural has been removed from Camp Nou 💔 pic.twitter.com/Uc7s2NrCwL — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) August 10, 2021 ×

As Messi left Barcelona due to "financial and structural obstacles" to the renewal of the deal, he will begin a new chapter of his career in Paris. During the conference, Messi said he had agreed to a 50% pay cut in order to stay at Barca and sign a new contract but was unable to finalise the deal due to the Spanish league's financial control rules and the club's debts, which total more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Struggling to hold his tears, Messi said, "In recent days I have been thinking about what I could say and the truth is that I cant think of anything, This is really difficult for me after so many years. I am not ready with this," he said.

"Since I was 13 I am here. I am really grateful for everything. My teammates, the former players, this club, So many beautiful things have happened in this club and have made me the person I am today," he added.