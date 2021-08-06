Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona: A record breaking career in pictures

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona truly marks the end of an era in football. The Argentine who signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 on a napkin when he was 13 ended his ties with the club after two decades.

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal, but due to "financial and structural obstacles" he was let go by the club: