Lionel Messi 'agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain' after leaving Barcelona: Reports

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French football club and he is due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours, media reports said on Tuesday.

As per the reports, Messi's father and manager Jorge Messi has confirmed that Leo is "going to sign" the agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. The reports have also added that Messi's camp is working "directly with the French club" to plan for a press conference and official unveiling on Wednesday.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him, blaming La Liga's fair play rules.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours.

The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi's former Barca team mate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet.

But the arrival of Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 27 years, will boost the club's ambitions to win its first ever Champions League.