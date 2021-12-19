Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: When and where to watch BWF World Championships 2021 final live?

Kidambi Srikanth showed grit and determination when he overcame his own countryman Lakshya Sen at the BWF Championships men's singles semi-final on Saturday.

Srikanth after losing the first set 17-21 was trailing 4-8 in the second set but then he brought his all past experiences into play against 20-year-old Sen who became the youngest Indian male shuttler to win a medal at BWF Championships. Former Indian No.1 won the second set from 4-8 to 21-13 and the third set from 10-13 to 21-17 in a spectacular fightback.

The World No.14 would be hoping for a similar show against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew who ousted World No. 3, Anders Antonsen, in straight games 23-21 and 21-14.

Surprisingly, both Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew are the first from their country to reach the finals of the BWF World Championships. None among them will leave any stone unturned to take their maiden trophy home.

ALSO READ: Kidambi Srikanth scripts history, becomes 1st Indian male shuttler to enter BWF World Championships final

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the game:

Where is the BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth taking place?

The BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva, Spain.

What time does the BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth begin?

The BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday (December 19).

How to watch live coverage of the BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth on TV?

The BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

ALSO READ: BWF World C'ships: Defending champion PV Sindhu goes down to Tai Tzu Ying in straight sets in QFs

How to catch live streaming of the BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew and Kidambi Srikanth?

The BWF World Championships final match between Loh Kean Yew vs Kidambi Srikanth will be available to stream live on Hotstar.