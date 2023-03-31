IPL 2023: Updated squads of all 10 teams and their captains
Story highlights
Ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2023 edition, in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the updated squads of all ten teams and their respective captains -
Ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2023 edition, in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the updated squads of all ten teams and their respective captains -
After much hullabaloo, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on Friday evening (March 31). The opening game will see last year's winners Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The competition is once again expected to set the stage on fire as ardent cricket fans across the globe will be glued to their tv screens to watch the proceedings.
The upcoming season will see the addition of the Impact Player Rule, teams naming their playing XIs after the toss and mark the return of the traditional home-and-away format during the league stage. The group stage will comprise as many as 70 games which will be followed by the playoffs and the final.
After the IPL 2022 auction and in the run-up to the tournament, a lot has changed in terms of squad composition for all ten teams. For some franchises, new captains have also been named; due to unforseen circumstances for a few teams. Hence, here's an updated list of squads for all ten teams and their respective captains:
Also Read: IPL 2023: From Mumbai Indians' 1,408 to Gujarat Titans' 79 - Most sixes hit by existing teams in mega event
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary (injured, replaced by Akash Singh) Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sidhu, Kyle Jamieson (injured, replaced by Sisanda Magala), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma
Captain: MS Dhoni
He remains CSK's only permanent captain
Has led them to four IPL titles
Delhi Capitals
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (likely replacement for Rishabh Pant)
Captain: David Warner
He has led SRH to the IPL championship in 2016
He has replaced Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a road accident
Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma
Captain: Hardik Pandya
He led the last year's debutant to the championship and has won the IPL five times as well with the MI franchise.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer (expected to return in second-half), Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan
Captain: Nitish Rana
Rana has led Delhi in the domestic circuit and has been named as the interim captain with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer expected to return in the latter half of the tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak
Captain: KL Rahul
Rahul led the Lucknow franchise to the playoffs last season; their debut edition. He has also served as India's stand-in captain across formats in the recent past.
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Mohit Rathee
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Rohit is IPL's most successful captain with as many as five titles (in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (injured, replaced by Matt Short), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan has led the SRH franchise in their debut season, in 2013. He took them to the playoffs and will hope to replicate the same this time around with the Punjab franshise.
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root
Captain: Sanju Samson
Samson led RR to their first-ever final, since 2008, in the 2022 edition. He will hope to take them to the title this time around.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks (injured, replaced by Michael Bracewell), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, R Sonu Yadav
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Plessis led RCB to the playoffs in his first season for the Bengaluru camp. He has also led the South African team to considerable success during his captaincy tenure.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein
Captain: Aiden Markam
Markram will hope to lead SRH to their first title since 2016. He led Sunrisers Eastern Cape -- also belonging to the Hyderabad franchise owners -- to the championship in the SA20 inaugural edition early this year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead in his absence as he is on national duty during the first week of the IPL 2023 season.