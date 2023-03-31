IPL 2023: Updated squads of all 10 teams and their captains

After much hullabaloo, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on Friday evening (March 31). The opening game will see last year's winners Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The competition is once again expected to set the stage on fire as ardent cricket fans across the globe will be glued to their tv screens to watch the proceedings.

The upcoming season will see the addition of the Impact Player Rule, teams naming their playing XIs after the toss and mark the return of the traditional home-and-away format during the league stage. The group stage will comprise as many as 70 games which will be followed by the playoffs and the final.

After the IPL 2022 auction and in the run-up to the tournament, a lot has changed in terms of squad composition for all ten teams. For some franchises, new captains have also been named; due to unforseen circumstances for a few teams. Hence, here's an updated list of squads for all ten teams and their respective captains:

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary (injured, replaced by Akash Singh) Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sidhu, Kyle Jamieson (injured, replaced by Sisanda Magala), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma

Captain: MS Dhoni

He remains CSK's only permanent captain

Has led them to four IPL titles

Delhi Capitals

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (likely replacement for Rishabh Pant)

Captain: David Warner

He has led SRH to the IPL championship in 2016

He has replaced Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a road accident

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Hardik Pandya

He led the last year's debutant to the championship and has won the IPL five times as well with the MI franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (expected to return in second-half), Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

Captain: Nitish Rana

Rana has led Delhi in the domestic circuit and has been named as the interim captain with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer expected to return in the latter half of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Captain: KL Rahul

Rahul led the Lucknow franchise to the playoffs last season; their debut edition. He has also served as India's stand-in captain across formats in the recent past.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Mohit Rathee

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit is IPL's most successful captain with as many as five titles (in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (injured, replaced by Matt Short), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has led the SRH franchise in their debut season, in 2013. He took them to the playoffs and will hope to replicate the same this time around with the Punjab franshise.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Captain: Sanju Samson

Samson led RR to their first-ever final, since 2008, in the 2022 edition. He will hope to take them to the title this time around.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks (injured, replaced by Michael Bracewell), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, R Sonu Yadav

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Plessis led RCB to the playoffs in his first season for the Bengaluru camp. He has also led the South African team to considerable success during his captaincy tenure.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein